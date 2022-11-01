News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
This is what the supercomputer predicts is in store for Sunderland this season (Picture by FRANK REID)

Supercomputer predicts Sunderland, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town’s Championship finishing positions

This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

By Joe Buck
4 minutes ago

Tony Mowbray’s side have just one win in their last eight league games and currently find themselves in 16th place.

Injury problems have plagued the Black Cats this season but with a midweek clash against Huddersfield Town to come, they will be hoping they can get their season back on track ahead of the break for the Qatar World Cup.

As ever, the Championship is proving to be an hugely unpredictable league this season and with more than a third of the season already gone, the table is beginning to take shape.

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

Do any of these surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Burnley

Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 82 (+29 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 30% - Chances of being promoted: 56% - Chances of making the playoffs: 35%

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales

2. Sheffield United

Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 80 (+28 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 23% - Chances of being promoted: 48% - Chances of making the playoffs: 36%

Photo: Morgan Harlow

Photo Sales

3. Norwich City

Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 75 (+20 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 11% - Chances of being promoted: 34% - Chances of making the playoffs: 38%

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales

4. Watford

Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 75 (+18 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 11% - Chances of being promoted: 33% - Chances of making the playoffs: 38%

Photo: Paul Harding

Photo Sales
Black CatsSunderlandMiddlesbroughSheffield UnitedHuddersfield Town
Next Page
Page 1 of 6