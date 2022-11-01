Tony Mowbray’s side have just one win in their last eight league games and currently find themselves in 16th place.

Injury problems have plagued the Black Cats this season but with a midweek clash against Huddersfield Town to come, they will be hoping they can get their season back on track ahead of the break for the Qatar World Cup.

As ever, the Championship is proving to be an hugely unpredictable league this season and with more than a third of the season already gone, the table is beginning to take shape.

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

1. Burnley Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 82 (+29 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 30% - Chances of being promoted: 56% - Chances of making the playoffs: 35%

2. Sheffield United Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 80 (+28 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 23% - Chances of being promoted: 48% - Chances of making the playoffs: 36%

3. Norwich City Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 75 (+20 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 11% - Chances of being promoted: 34% - Chances of making the playoffs: 38%

4. Watford Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 75 (+18 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 11% - Chances of being promoted: 33% - Chances of making the playoffs: 38%