Sunderland have just one game to go before the Championship takes a break because of the Qatar World Cup.

Defeat to Cardiff City at the weekend means the break may be coming at a good time for the Black Cats who can use the time to regroup following a difficult few weeks on the pitch.

As ever, the Championship is proving to be an hugely unpredictable league this season and with the halfway mark of the season approaching, the table is beginning to take shape as teams set themselves for relegation and play-off battles respectively.

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

1. Sheffield United Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 81 (+31 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 30% - Chances of being promoted: 58% - Chances of making the playoffs: 34%

2. Burnley Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 80 (+23 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 25% - Chances of being promoted: 49% - Chances of making the playoffs: 36%

3. Norwich City Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 75 (+18 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 11% - Chances of being promoted: 34% - Chances of making the playoffs: 38%

4. Watford Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 75 (+17 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 11% - Chances of being promoted: 33% - Chances of making the playoffs: 38%