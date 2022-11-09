News you can trust since 1873
This is what the latest supercomputer predictions are forecasting for Sunderland this season (Picture by FRANK REID)

Supercomputer predicts Sunderland, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City’s final Championship finishing positions

This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

By Joe Buck
3 minutes ago

Sunderland have just one game to go before the Championship takes a break because of the Qatar World Cup.

Defeat to Cardiff City at the weekend means the break may be coming at a good time for the Black Cats who can use the time to regroup following a difficult few weeks on the pitch.

As ever, the Championship is proving to be an hugely unpredictable league this season and with the halfway mark of the season approaching, the table is beginning to take shape as teams set themselves for relegation and play-off battles respectively.

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

1. Sheffield United

Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 81 (+31 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 30% - Chances of being promoted: 58% - Chances of making the playoffs: 34%

Photo: Morgan Harlow

2. Burnley

Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 80 (+23 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 25% - Chances of being promoted: 49% - Chances of making the playoffs: 36%

Photo: Nathan Stirk

3. Norwich City

Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 75 (+18 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 11% - Chances of being promoted: 34% - Chances of making the playoffs: 38%

Photo: Nathan Stirk

4. Watford

Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 75 (+17 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 11% - Chances of being promoted: 33% - Chances of making the playoffs: 38%

Photo: Paul Harding

