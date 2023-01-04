News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
This is where the supercomputer predicts Sunderland will finish in the Championship this season (Picture by FRANK REID)

Supercomputer predicts stunning Sunderland, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and West Brom play-off battle

This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

By Joe Buck
1 hour ago

Seven points from a possible nine over the festive period and into the new year was a solid return for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Although many will feel they could have had more than a point at Blackpool, Sunderland head into the new year firmly into the mix for the playoff spots in what is proving to be a very close battle at the top of the table. Just seven points separate 3rd and 15th in the league just past the halfway mark of the campaign.

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

Do any of these surprise you? Where do you think Sunderland will finish the season? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Burnley

Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 91 (+38 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 63% - Chances of being promoted: 90% - Chances of making the playoffs: 11%

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales

2. Sheffield United

Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 86 (+32 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 30% - Chances of being promoted: 75% - Chances of making the playoffs: 26%

Photo: Morgan Harlow

Photo Sales

3. Middlesbrough

Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 73 (+17 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 2% - Chances of being promoted: 23% - Chances of making the playoffs: 48%

Photo: Nigel Roddis

Photo Sales

4. Millwall

Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 72 (+12 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 2% - Chances of being promoted: 19% - Chances of making the playoffs: 43%

Photo: Warren Little

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6