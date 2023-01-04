Supercomputer predicts stunning Sunderland, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and West Brom play-off battle
This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.
Seven points from a possible nine over the festive period and into the new year was a solid return for Tony Mowbray’s side.
Although many will feel they could have had more than a point at Blackpool, Sunderland head into the new year firmly into the mix for the playoff spots in what is proving to be a very close battle at the top of the table. Just seven points separate 3rd and 15th in the league just past the halfway mark of the campaign.
Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.
Do any of these surprise you? Where do you think Sunderland will finish the season? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there: