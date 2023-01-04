This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

Seven points from a possible nine over the festive period and into the new year was a solid return for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Although many will feel they could have had more than a point at Blackpool, Sunderland head into the new year firmly into the mix for the playoff spots in what is proving to be a very close battle at the top of the table. Just seven points separate 3rd and 15th in the league just past the halfway mark of the campaign.

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

1. Burnley Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 91 (+38 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 63% - Chances of being promoted: 90% - Chances of making the playoffs: 11%

2. Sheffield United Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 86 (+32 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 30% - Chances of being promoted: 75% - Chances of making the playoffs: 26%

3. Middlesbrough Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 73 (+17 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 2% - Chances of being promoted: 23% - Chances of making the playoffs: 48%

4. Millwall Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 72 (+12 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 2% - Chances of being promoted: 19% - Chances of making the playoffs: 43%