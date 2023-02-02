Supercomputer predicts stunning play-off battle for Sunderland, Sheffield United, West Brom, Millwall & Co after transfer window closes
This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.
The league took a back seat for Sunderland last weekend as they made the trip to Craven Cottage to face Fulham in the FA Cup.
A great display by Tony Mowbray’s side saw them hold the Premier League side to a draw and earn a replay at the Stadium of Light - one they will fancy their chances in securing a good result in.
However, before that game is a stern test against Millwall on Saturday. Their hosts hold similar play-off ambitions to the Black Cats.
Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.
