This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

The league took a back seat for Sunderland last weekend as they made the trip to Craven Cottage to face Fulham in the FA Cup.

A great display by Tony Mowbray’s side saw them hold the Premier League side to a draw and earn a replay at the Stadium of Light - one they will fancy their chances in securing a good result in.

However, before that game is a stern test against Millwall on Saturday. Their hosts hold similar play-off ambitions to the Black Cats.

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

Burnley Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 93 (+38 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 69% - Chances of being promoted: 95%

Sheffield United Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 87 (+32 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 28% - Chances of being promoted: 81%

Middlesbrough Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 73 (+15 GD) - Chances of being promoted: 20% - Chances of making the playoffs: 53%

West Brom Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 72 (+16 GD) - Chances of being promoted: 20% - Chances of making the playoffs: 48%