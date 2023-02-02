News you can trust since 1873
This is where the supercomputer predicts Sunderland will finish under Tony Mowbray this season (Picture by FRANK REID)

Supercomputer predicts stunning play-off battle for Sunderland, Sheffield United, West Brom, Millwall & Co after transfer window closes

This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

By Joe Buck
2 hours ago

The league took a back seat for Sunderland last weekend as they made the trip to Craven Cottage to face Fulham in the FA Cup.

A great display by Tony Mowbray’s side saw them hold the Premier League side to a draw and earn a replay at the Stadium of Light - one they will fancy their chances in securing a good result in.

However, before that game is a stern test against Millwall on Saturday. Their hosts hold similar play-off ambitions to the Black Cats.

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

Do any of these surprise you? Where do you think Sunderland will finish the season? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Burnley

Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 93 (+38 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 69% - Chances of being promoted: 95%

Photo: Gareth Copley

2. Sheffield United

Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 87 (+32 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 28% - Chances of being promoted: 81%

Photo: Naomi Baker

3. Middlesbrough

Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 73 (+15 GD) - Chances of being promoted: 20% - Chances of making the playoffs: 53%

Photo: Mark Thompson

4. West Brom

Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 72 (+16 GD) - Chances of being promoted: 20% - Chances of making the playoffs: 48%

Photo: Gareth Copley

