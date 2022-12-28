This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

Sunderland’s return to domestic football has seen them record two wins, one draw and one defeat from their four outings in the league.

Their late win over Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day moved the Black Cats up to 8th place in the league, just a single point behind Millwall, the side who currently occupy the final playoff place.

Ellis Simms’ late strike grabbed all three points for Tony Mowbray against his old side and with games coming thick and fast, what is being forecast for Sunderland this campaign?

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

1. Burnley Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 87 (+34 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 47% - Chances of being promoted: 79% - Chances of making the playoffs: 21% Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. Sheffield United Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 85 (+32 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 39% - Chances of being promoted: 75% - Chances of making the playoffs: 25% Photo: Morgan Harlow Photo Sales

3. Watford Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 71 (+11 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 2% - Chances of being promoted: 17% - Chances of making the playoffs: 39% Photo: Paul Harding Photo Sales

4. Millwall Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 71 (+10 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 3% - Chances of being promoted: 21% - Chances of making the playoffs: 40% Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales