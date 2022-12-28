News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Where does the supercomputer predict Sunderland will finish following victory over Blackburn Rovers? (Picture by FRANK REID)

Supercomputer predicts stunning end to Championship for Sunderland, Sheffield United and West Brom

This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

By Joe Buck
3 minutes ago

Sunderland’s return to domestic football has seen them record two wins, one draw and one defeat from their four outings in the league.

Their late win over Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day moved the Black Cats up to 8th place in the league, just a single point behind Millwall, the side who currently occupy the final playoff place.

Ellis Simms’ late strike grabbed all three points for Tony Mowbray against his old side and with games coming thick and fast, what is being forecast for Sunderland this campaign?

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

Do any of these surprise you? Where do you think Sunderland will finish the season? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Burnley

Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 87 (+34 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 47% - Chances of being promoted: 79% - Chances of making the playoffs: 21%

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales

2. Sheffield United

Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 85 (+32 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 39% - Chances of being promoted: 75% - Chances of making the playoffs: 25%

Photo: Morgan Harlow

Photo Sales

3. Watford

Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 71 (+11 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 2% - Chances of being promoted: 17% - Chances of making the playoffs: 39%

Photo: Paul Harding

Photo Sales

4. Millwall

Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 71 (+10 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 3% - Chances of being promoted: 21% - Chances of making the playoffs: 40%

Photo: Warren Little

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6