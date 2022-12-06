This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

Sunderland returned to Championship action with a bang at the weekend, putting in a fine display to run out 3-0 winners against Millwall. It was a comprehensive win for Tony Mowbray’s side - one that lifted them into the top half of the Championship.

Goals from Amad Diallo and Alex Pritchard laid the platform for a late Ellis Simms strike to put the icing on the cake and secure just the Black Cats’ third home win of the season.

Following this impressive win over Millwall, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

Do any of these surprise you? Where do you think Sunderland will finish the season? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Sheffield United Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 82 (+31 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 33% - Chances of being promoted: 62% - Chances of making the playoffs: 32% Photo: Morgan Harlow Photo Sales

2. Burnley Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 82 (+28 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 34% - Chances of being promoted: 62% - Chances of making the playoffs: 32% Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. Norwich City Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 73 (+16 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 7% - Chances of being promoted: 27% - Chances of making the playoffs: 38% Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

4. Watford Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 73 (+15 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 7% - Chances of being promoted: 27% - Chances of making the playoffs: 39% Photo: Paul Harding Photo Sales