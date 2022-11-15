This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

The upcoming Qatar World Cup means the Championship will now take a break whilst the group stages of the tournament takes place.

Although Sunderland’s form has been patchy recently, their win over Birmingham City, courtesy of goals from Ellis Simms and Amad Diallo, on Friday night means they go into the break on a high - and will be hoping they can overcome some of their injury issues before their first game back against Millwall on Saturday, December 3.

Ahead of the mini-break, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

Do any of these surprise you? Where do you think Sunderland will finish the season? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Sheffield United Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 82 (+30 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 32% - Chances of being promoted: 61% - Chances of making the playoffs: 33% Photo: Morgan Harlow Photo Sales

2. Burnley Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 82 (+28 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 34% - Chances of being promoted: 60% - Chances of making the playoffs: 32% Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. Norwich City Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 73 (+16 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 7% - Chances of being promoted: 27% - Chances of making the playoffs: 38% Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

4. Watford Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 73 (+15 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 7% - Chances of being promoted: 27% - Chances of making the playoffs: 40% Photo: Paul Harding Photo Sales