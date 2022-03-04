The Black Cats will be aiming to keep their promotion hopes alive at The Valley.

Sunderland will be bidding for a second consecutive win when they come up against Charlton Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

Alex Neil’s men put in an impressive display in their last outing, beating Wigan Athletic 3-0 in a timely return to form.

The Black Cats now sit sixth in the table, and remain in the play-off places by a point.

For their part, Charlton are currently in the midst of a serious slump, and have lost their last five League One matches - although they did beat Sunderland when the two sides met at the Stadium of Light earlier in the season.

But how will the Black Cats get on this weekend?

We’ve taken a look at the latest predictions from stats gurus FiveThirtyEight to find out...

1. Wigan Athletic vs AFC Wimbledon Home win: 65% Away win: 14% Draw: 22% Photo Sales

2. Plymouth Argyle vs Morecambe Home win: 57% Away win: 21% Draw: 22% Photo Sales

3. Gillingham vs Bolton Wanderers Home win: 26% Away win: 48% Draw: 26% Photo Sales

4. Crewe Aleandra vs Wycombe Wanderers Home win: 21% Away win: 56% Draw: 23% Photo Sales