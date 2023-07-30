Sunderland kick off their 2023-24 Championship campaign against Ipswich Town on Saturday after reaching the play-offs in their first season back into the second tier.

A dramatic final day saw the Black Cats move into the top six to set up a play-off tie with Luton Town. Tony Mowbray’s side were unable to make it back-to-back promotions, however, as the Hatters won promotion to the Premier League after beating Sunderland and then Coventry City.

Bradley Dack was the latest player to join the Black Cats ahead of the new season, with the 29-year-old making the move on a free transfer after leaving Blackburn Rovers.

Ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, football statisticians at BetVictor have built a predictive supercomputer to simulate the upcoming season - and here is where it is tipping Sunderland to finish compared to their rivals...

1 . 24th: Plymouth Argyle Predicted points - 45

2 . 23rd: QPR Predicted points - 47

3 . 22nd: Rotherham United Predicted points - 48

4 . 21st: Huddersfield Town Predicted points - 49