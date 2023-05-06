The Championship play-off places have yet to be decided ahead of the final day on Monday

Automatic promotion and relegation has already been decided in the Championship but the top-six remains undecided ahead of the final day on Monday.

Sunderland make the trip to Preston North End and need to win to stand any chance of securing a play-off place. Coventry sit three points ahead in fifth with Millwall a further two points clear in sixth.

Only a win will do for the Black Cats who will then hope Coventry lose in Middlesbrough or Millwall fail to beat Blackburn at home. Sunderland’s goal difference is better than Millwall’s and only two goals worse off than the Sky Blues.

West Brom and Blackburn are level on points with Sunderland and will have hopes of sneaking into the top six. Ahead of the final day, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted each result and we looked at how the final table might look come Monday night based on those forecasts...

