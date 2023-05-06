News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
29 minutes ago Fire breaks out on London underground
5 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation
18 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
19 hours ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
21 hours ago Virgin Media customers report outage

Supercomputer predicts how Championship play-off battle will unfold for Sunderland, Coventry City, Millwall, West Brom and Blackburn Rovers on final day

The Championship play-off places have yet to be decided ahead of the final day on Monday

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 5th May 2023, 15:03 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 13:00 BST

Automatic promotion and relegation has already been decided in the Championship but the top-six remains undecided ahead of the final day on Monday.

Sunderland make the trip to Preston North End and need to win to stand any chance of securing a play-off place. Coventry sit three points ahead in fifth with Millwall a further two points clear in sixth.

Only a win will do for the Black Cats who will then hope Coventry lose in Middlesbrough or Millwall fail to beat Blackburn at home. Sunderland’s goal difference is better than Millwall’s and only two goals worse off than the Sky Blues.

West Brom and Blackburn are level on points with Sunderland and will have hopes of sneaking into the top six. Ahead of the final day, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted each result and we looked at how the final table might look come Monday night based on those forecasts...

Predicted final points - 41

1. 24th: Blackpool

Predicted final points - 41

Photo Sales
Predicted final points - 42

2. 23rd: Wigan

Predicted final points - 42

Photo Sales
Predicted final points - 44

3. 22nd: Reading

Predicted final points - 44

Photo Sales
Predicted final points - 49

4. 21st: Cardiff

Predicted final points - 49

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:SunderlandMillwallPreston North EndCoventry CityWest BromBlackburn Rovers