Supercomputer predicts how Championship play-off battle will unfold for Sunderland, Coventry City, Millwall, Blackburn Rovers, West Brom and Preston

Dennis Cirkin’s double for the Black Cats secured a huge three points against their play-off rivals and at the weekend and their outlook has now improved.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 24th Apr 2023, 13:55 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 14:30 BST

Sunderland’s 2-1 win away to West Brom at the weekend has kept them in contention for a promotion play-off spot this season as the Championship season draws to a close.

Tony Mowbray’s side currently sit sixth and have two games remaining to keep a hold of that place although 8th placed Balckburn Rovers could move above them if they win their game in hand at home to Burnley tomorrow. Sunderland face Watford at home this weekend and Preston North End away in their final match.

Ahead of the next matches being played, here is the latest final league table prediction from the FiveThirtyEight Supercomputer on how the EFL Championship will finish and where Sunderland are predicted to place:

Predicted points = 43, GD = -27

1. 24th - Wigan Athletic

Predicted points = 43, GD = -27

Predicted points = 43, GD = -25

2. 23rd - Blackpool

Predicted points = 43, GD = -25

Predicted points = 46, GD = -20

3. 22nd - Reading

Predicted points = 46, GD = -20

Predicted points = 48, GD = -20

4. 21st - Huddersfield Town

Predicted points = 48, GD = -20

