Dennis Cirkin’s double for the Black Cats secured a huge three points against their play-off rivals and at the weekend and their outlook has now improved.

Sunderland’s 2-1 win away to West Brom at the weekend has kept them in contention for a promotion play-off spot this season as the Championship season draws to a close.

Tony Mowbray’s side currently sit sixth and have two games remaining to keep a hold of that place although 8th placed Balckburn Rovers could move above them if they win their game in hand at home to Burnley tomorrow. Sunderland face Watford at home this weekend and Preston North End away in their final match.

Ahead of the next matches being played, here is the latest final league table prediction from the FiveThirtyEight Supercomputer on how the EFL Championship will finish and where Sunderland are predicted to place:

1 . 24th - Wigan Athletic Predicted points = 43, GD = -27 Photo Sales

2 . 23rd - Blackpool Predicted points = 43, GD = -25 Photo Sales

3 . 22nd - Reading Predicted points = 46, GD = -20 Photo Sales

4 . 21st - Huddersfield Town Predicted points = 48, GD = -20 Photo Sales