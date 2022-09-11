Supercomputer predicts finishing positions of Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United & co ahead of busy Championship schedule
The Championship season is now in full swing and is heading for a very busy fixture schedule.
For Sunderland, who currently sit in 8th place, it has been a very good start on the pitch with three wins, two draws and three defeats from their first eight games back in the second-tier after a four year absence.
Alex Neil’s shock departure had threatened to derail the team, however, his replacement Tony Mowbray got off to the perfect start with a comfortable win over Rotherham United in his first and so far only game at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland prioritised youth in the transfer market and will be hoping their new additions can adapt quickly to life at the club.
Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.
