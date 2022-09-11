News you can trust since 1873
This is what the supercomputer is predicting for Sunderland's Championship season

Supercomputer predicts finishing positions of Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United & co ahead of busy Championship schedule

The Championship season is now in full swing and is heading for a very busy fixture schedule.

By Joe Buck
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 12:00 pm

For Sunderland, who currently sit in 8th place, it has been a very good start on the pitch with three wins, two draws and three defeats from their first eight games back in the second-tier after a four year absence.

Alex Neil’s shock departure had threatened to derail the team, however, his replacement Tony Mowbray got off to the perfect start with a comfortable win over Rotherham United in his first and so far only game at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland prioritised youth in the transfer market and will be hoping their new additions can adapt quickly to life at the club.

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

Do any of these shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Sheffield United

Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 85 (+35 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 27% - Chances of being promoted: 54% - Chances of making the playoffs: 34% - Chances of relegation: <1%

Photo: George Wood

2. Norwich City

Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 85 (+32 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 28% - Chances of being promoted: 55% - Chances of making the playoffs: 34% - Chances of relegation: <1%

Photo: Tony Marshall

3. Watford

Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 78 (+21 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 12% - Chances of being promoted: 35% - Chances of making the playoffs: 38% - Chances of relegation: <1%

Photo: Alex Burstow

4. Burnley

Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 76 (+22 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 9% - Chances of being promoted: 29% - Chances of making the playoffs: 37% - Chances of relegation: 1%

Photo: Alex Livesey

