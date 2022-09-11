For Sunderland, who currently sit in 8th place, it has been a very good start on the pitch with three wins, two draws and three defeats from their first eight games back in the second-tier after a four year absence.

Alex Neil’s shock departure had threatened to derail the team, however, his replacement Tony Mowbray got off to the perfect start with a comfortable win over Rotherham United in his first and so far only game at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland prioritised youth in the transfer market and will be hoping their new additions can adapt quickly to life at the club.

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

Do any of these shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Sheffield United Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 85 (+35 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 27% - Chances of being promoted: 54% - Chances of making the playoffs: 34% - Chances of relegation: <1% Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. Norwich City Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 85 (+32 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 28% - Chances of being promoted: 55% - Chances of making the playoffs: 34% - Chances of relegation: <1% Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales

3. Watford Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 78 (+21 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 12% - Chances of being promoted: 35% - Chances of making the playoffs: 38% - Chances of relegation: <1% Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

4. Burnley Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 76 (+22 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 9% - Chances of being promoted: 29% - Chances of making the playoffs: 37% - Chances of relegation: 1% Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales