Only a stoppage time goal and the crossbar, to deny an Elliot Embleton shot, stopped Sunderland from racking-up back-to-back Championship victories.

Ross Stewart’s poacher’s effort, doubled by Ellis Simms just before the break had Sunderland in a commanding position, however, a great strike from Ilias Chair and then Seny Dieng’s header denied the Black Cats their first win in-front of their own supporters.

Five points from their first three games is an encouraging return for Sunderland who currently sit in 6th place and are one of seven sides still to lose a game in the league this season.

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

1. Watford Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 84 (+28 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 23% - Chances of being promoted: 46% - Chances of making the playoffs: 34% - Chances of relegation: <1% Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales

2. Norwich City Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 78 (+26 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 14% - Chances of being promoted: 36% - Chances of making the playoffs: 33% - Chances of relegation: 1% Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

3. Sheffield United Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 77 (+23 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 12% - Chances of being promoted: 33% - Chances of making the playoffs: 33% - Chances of relegation: 1% Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. West Brom Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 77 (+23 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 12% - Chances of being promoted: 32% - Chances of making the playoffs: 34% - Chances of relegation: 1% Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales