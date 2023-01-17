This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

The Black Cats tasted defeat upon their return to the Stadium of Light at the weekend, going down 3-1 at the hands of Russel Martin’s Swansea City.

Luke O’Nien’s early red card didn’t make matters easy for Sunderland on Saturday as they slipped to 10th position in the league.

Such is the nature of the Championship, three points for the Swans put them level on points with Tony Mowbray’s side with the Championship play-off battle promising to be a very tight contest.

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

1. Burnley Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 92 (+37 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 64% - Chances of being promoted: 91% - Chances of making the playoffs: 10% Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. Sheffield United Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 87 (+33 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 31% - Chances of being promoted: 77% - Chances of making the playoffs: 24% Photo: Morgan Harlow Photo Sales

3. Middlesbrough Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 74 (+17 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 2% - Chances of being promoted: 24% - Chances of making the playoffs: 53% Photo: Nigel Roddis Photo Sales

4. West Brom Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 73 (+17 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 1% - Chances of being promoted: 24% - Chances of making the playoffs: 51% Photo: Morgan Harlow Photo Sales