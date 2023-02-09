This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

Sunderland return to league action at the weekend following their FA CUp adventure.

After last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Millwall, the Black Cats face Reading at the Stadium of Light full of confidence that they will be able to strengthen their claims for a play-off spot come the end of the campaign.

However, without Ross Stewart for the remainder of the season, Sunderland will be hoping that Joe Gelhardt can hit the ground running and help them in their quest for a potential top-six spot.

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

1 . Burnley Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 95 (+42 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 80% - Chances of being promoted: 98% Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2 . Sheffield United Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 87 (+32 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 19% - Chances of being promoted: 80% Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

3 . Middlesbrough Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 74 (+17 GD) - Chances of being promoted: 22% - Chances of making the playoffs: 59% Photo: Mark Thompson Photo Sales

4 . West Brom Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 73 (+17 GD) - Chances of being promoted: 22% - Chances of making the playoffs: 56% Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales