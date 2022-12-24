This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

Sunderland’s return to domestic football has seen them record one win, one draw and one defeat from their three outings in the league.

Tony Mowbray’s side currently sit in 13th place and have a trip to Ewood Park to face Mowbray’ former club Blackburn Rovers to look forward to on Boxing Day.

A win for the Black Cats on Boxing Day could temporarily move them into the playoff places, however, defeat could see them slip to 17th, such is the tightness of the table.

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

1. Burnley Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 86 (+33 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 47% - Chances of being promoted: 76% - Chances of making the playoffs: 23% Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. Sheffield United Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 84 (+31 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 35% - Chances of being promoted: 70% - Chances of making the playoffs: 29% Photo: Morgan Harlow Photo Sales

3. Watford Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 74 (+16 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 5% - Chances of being promoted: 27% - Chances of making the playoffs: 45% Photo: Paul Harding Photo Sales

4. Norwich City Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 71 (+12 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 3% - Chances of being promoted: 21% - Chances of making the playoffs: 39% Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales