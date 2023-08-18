Sunderland are eyeing their first win of the Championship season as they welcome Rotherham United to the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats have lost both of their first two games 2-1 but sit 21st in the table with three other sides - Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough - also losing their opening two matches while sustaining a worse goal difference.

The Millers have one point to their name after two games after throwing away a 2-0 lead against Blackburn Rovers to draw 2-2 last weekend. Rotherham had Fred Onyedinma controversially sent off for a second yellow card after 50 minutes as the visitors mounted a comeback to earn a point.

Following the opening matches, football analysts at online bookies BetVictor have turned to their predictive Championship supercomputer once again to simulate the remainder of the season—with the latest projections factoring in the current standings. And here’s where they predict Sunderland will finish...

24th: Rotherham United Average points: 44; play-off chance: 0.0%; relegation chance: 58.8%

23rd: Huddersfield Town Average points: 46; play-off chance: 0.1%; relegation chance: 46.8%

22nd: Queens Park Rangers Average points: 47; play-off chance: 0.0%; relegation chance: 45.8%