News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Supercomputer predicts Championship table after transfers for Sunderland, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Leicester City, Middlesbrough & Ipswich

Sunderland host Rotherham United on Saturday afternoon

By Ben McKenna, Charlie Haffenden
Published 18th Aug 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 15:21 BST

Sunderland are eyeing their first win of the Championship season as they welcome Rotherham United to the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats have lost both of their first two games 2-1 but sit 21st in the table with three other sides - Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough - also losing their opening two matches while sustaining a worse goal difference.

The Millers have one point to their name after two games after throwing away a 2-0 lead against Blackburn Rovers to draw 2-2 last weekend. Rotherham had Fred Onyedinma controversially sent off for a second yellow card after 50 minutes as the visitors mounted a comeback to earn a point.

Following the opening matches, football analysts at online bookies BetVictor have turned to their predictive Championship supercomputer once again to simulate the remainder of the season—with the latest projections factoring in the current standings. And here’s where they predict Sunderland will finish...

Average points: 44; play-off chance: 0.0%; relegation chance: 58.8%

1. 24th: Rotherham United

Average points: 44; play-off chance: 0.0%; relegation chance: 58.8%

Photo Sales
Average points: 46; play-off chance: 0.1%; relegation chance: 46.8%

2. 23rd: Huddersfield Town

Average points: 46; play-off chance: 0.1%; relegation chance: 46.8%

Photo Sales
Average points: 47; play-off chance: 0.0%; relegation chance: 45.8%

3. 22nd: Queens Park Rangers

Average points: 47; play-off chance: 0.0%; relegation chance: 45.8%

Photo Sales
Average points: 48; play-off chance: 0.2%; relegation chance: 40.8%

4. 21st: Plymouth Argyle

Average points: 48; play-off chance: 0.2%; relegation chance: 40.8%

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandRotherham UnitedStadium of LightHuddersfield TownMiddlesbroughSheffield Wednesday