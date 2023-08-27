Sunderland made it two Championship games unbeaten on Saturday as they played out a 0-0 draw with last season’s beaten play-off finalists Coventry City at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

After beating Rotherham United the previous weekend, the Black Cats picked up their fourth point of the campaign as they recover from losing their first two games of the season.

With the season still in its early stages, football analysts at BetVictor have deployed their predictive Championship supercomputer once again, with projections simulating the outcome of the remaining season.

It reckons 47 points will be enough to avoid relegation while it will take at least 70 points to secure a top-six spot. Here’s where it is tipping Sunderland to place compared to their rivals. Take a look...

24th: Rotherham United Predicted points: 43

23rd: QPR Predicted points: 45

22nd: Plymouth Argyle Predicted points: 47