Supercomputer predicts Championship final day as Sunderland, Leeds United, Ipswich Town & West Brom involved in key games

Sunderland bring the curtain down on their Championship season this week as they face Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 2nd May 2024, 12:27 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 12:27 BST

Sunderland head into the final game of the Championship season with little to play for but plenty of eyes will still be on the action at the Stadium of Light as they face a Sheffield Wednesday side still battling to avoid relegation to League One.

The Black Cats can only realistically finish as low as 16th if they are overtaken by Millwall on Saturday while they could finish as high as 13th if they better Swansea City’s and Watford’s results. For the Owls, they need just one point to guarantee their spot in the second tier next term while if just one of Plymouth Argyle or Birmingham City fail to win they will stay up - even if Sunderland end their season on a high with a victory.

Plymouth and Birmingham are both at home but host two sides battling for a play-off spot in Hull City and Norwich City, respectively. Sunderland were involved in the final-day drama last campaign as they clinched a top-six spot in the last game of the regular season. They will hope to be involved at the top end of the table again next season as they continue their search for a new manager.

Ahead of the weekend, data experts at Opta have predicted the most likely outcome in every Championship fixture and therefore how the final table will look come 2.30pm on Saturday. Here’s what it means for Sunderland the rest of their Championship rivals...

Home win: 53% | Draw: 26% | Away win: 19%

1. Coventry vs QPR

Home win: 53% | Draw: 26% | Away win: 19%

Home win: 52% | Draw: 24% | Away win: 23%

2. Middlesbrough vs Watford

Home win: 52% | Draw: 24% | Away win: 23%

Home win: 31% | Draw: 25% | Away win: 43%

3. Rotherham vs Cardiff City

Home win: 31% | Draw: 25% | Away win: 43%

Home win: 34% | Draw: 26% | Away win: 34%

4. Stoke City vs Bristol City

Home win: 34% | Draw: 26% | Away win: 34%

