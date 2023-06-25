Sunderland will be hoping to go one better next season after reaching the Championship play-offs in their first campaign back in the second tier.

The Black Cats eventually lost out to promotion winners Luton Town in the semi-finals but there is plenty of encouragement for Tony Mowbray and his side ahead of next campaign after an impressive start to the transfer window with Jobe Bellingham, Nectarios Triantis, Luís Semedo and Jenson Seelt all joining the club.

Sunderland kick off the campaign at home to Ipswich Town on August 6 and, with a number of teams set to challenge for promotion next term, they will be hoping for a positive start.

A supercomputer via BonusCodeBets has scoured the betting markets and put together their predictions of where every team will finish come the end of the season. Take a look to see where the Black Cats are tipped to place come the end of the campaign, starting with the side expected to finish 24th all the way up to 1st.

1 . 24th: Plymouth Argyle Last season's finish: 1st in League One

2 . 23rd: Rotherham United Last season's finish: 19th

3 . 22nd: Birmingham City Last season's finish: 17th

4 . 21st: Huddersfield Town Last season's finish: 18th