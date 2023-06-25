News you can trust since 1873
Supercomputer predicts 2023-24 Championship table and where Sunderland will finish compared to Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, West Brom, Middlesbrough & more

The 2023-24 Championship season looks set to be a competitive one

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 25th Jun 2023, 10:00 BST

Sunderland will be hoping to go one better next season after reaching the Championship play-offs in their first campaign back in the second tier.

The Black Cats eventually lost out to promotion winners Luton Town in the semi-finals but there is plenty of encouragement for Tony Mowbray and his side ahead of next campaign after an impressive start to the transfer window with Jobe Bellingham, Nectarios Triantis, Luís Semedo and Jenson Seelt all joining the club.

Sunderland kick off the campaign at home to Ipswich Town on August 6 and, with a number of teams set to challenge for promotion next term, they will be hoping for a positive start.

A supercomputer via BonusCodeBets has scoured the betting markets and put together their predictions of where every team will finish come the end of the season. Take a look to see where the Black Cats are tipped to place come the end of the campaign, starting with the side expected to finish 24th all the way up to 1st.

Last season’s finish: 1st in League One

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle

Last season’s finish: 1st in League One

Last season’s finish: 19th

2. 23rd: Rotherham United

Last season’s finish: 19th

Last season’s finish: 17th

3. 22nd: Birmingham City

Last season’s finish: 17th

Last season’s finish: 18th

4. 21st: Huddersfield Town

Last season’s finish: 18th

