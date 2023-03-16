This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

Sunderland were unable to capitalise on an impressive win against Norwich CIty at the weekend as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sheffield United.

Despite going ahead through Edouard Michut, the Black Cats were undone by goals from James McAtee and Tommy Doyle as the Blades tightened their grip on 2nd place.

But how has that defeat impacted their hopes of finishing in a play-off place this season?

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season and see what the supercomputer’s verdict on Sunderland’s play-off chances is.

1 . 24) Huddersfield Town Predicted finish: 24th - Predicted points: 41 (-28 GD) - Chances of relegation: 90%

2 . 23) Wigan Athletic Predicted finish: 23rd - Predicted points: 42 (-30 GD) - Chances of relegation: 83%

3 . 22) Blackpool Predicted finish: 22nd - Predicted points: 45 (-19 GD) - Chances of relegation: 61%

4 . 21) Rotherham United Predicted finish: 21st - Predicted points: 48 (-16 GD) - Chances of relegation: 26%