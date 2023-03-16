News you can trust since 1873
What does the supercomputer believe is in store for Sunderland this season?

Supercomputer delivers Sunderland play-off verdict after Sheffield United defeat plus West Brom and Norwich update: gallery

This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

By Joe Buck
Published 16th Mar 2023, 13:36 GMT

Sunderland were unable to capitalise on an impressive win against Norwich CIty at the weekend as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sheffield United.

Despite going ahead through Edouard Michut, the Black Cats were undone by goals from James McAtee and Tommy Doyle as the Blades tightened their grip on 2nd place.

But how has that defeat impacted their hopes of finishing in a play-off place this season?

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season and see what the supercomputer’s verdict on Sunderland’s play-off chances is.

Do any of these surprise you? Where do you think Sunderland will finish the season? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

Predicted finish: 24th - Predicted points: 41 (-28 GD) - Chances of relegation: 90%

1. 24) Huddersfield Town

Predicted finish: 24th - Predicted points: 41 (-28 GD) - Chances of relegation: 90% Photo: Andrew Redington

Predicted finish: 23rd - Predicted points: 42 (-30 GD) - Chances of relegation: 83%

2. 23) Wigan Athletic

Predicted finish: 23rd - Predicted points: 42 (-30 GD) - Chances of relegation: 83% Photo: Paul Harding

Predicted finish: 22nd - Predicted points: 45 (-19 GD) - Chances of relegation: 61%

3. 22) Blackpool

Predicted finish: 22nd - Predicted points: 45 (-19 GD) - Chances of relegation: 61% Photo: Alex Livesey

Predicted finish: 21st - Predicted points: 48 (-16 GD) - Chances of relegation: 26%

4. 21) Rotherham United

Predicted finish: 21st - Predicted points: 48 (-16 GD) - Chances of relegation: 26% Photo: Ashley Allen

