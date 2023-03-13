This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

Sunderland bounced back from three defeats in a row in style this weekend by taking all three points from Carrow Road.

Abdoullah Ba’s first-half strike secured the win for Tony Mowbray’s side to move the Black Cats into 10th place and to within five points of the play-off places.

With a huge game against Sheffield United to come in midweek, can Sunderland continue this momentum and grab two wins over some of their promotion rivals?

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season and see what the supercomputer’s verdict on Sunderland’s play-off chances is.

24) Huddersfield Town Predicted finish: 24th - Predicted points: 41 (-28 GD) - Chances of relegation: 90%

23) Blackpool Predicted finish: 23rd - Predicted points: 42 (-25 GD) - Chances of relegation: 83%

22) Wigan Athletic Predicted finish: 22nd - Predicted points: 43 (-30 GD) - Chances of relegation: 82%

21) Cardiff City Predicted finish: 21st - Predicted points: 50 (-16 GD) - Chances of relegation: 19%