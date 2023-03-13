News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
This is what the Supercomputer believes could be in store for Sunderland this season (Picture by FRANK REID)
This is what the Supercomputer believes could be in store for Sunderland this season (Picture by FRANK REID)
This is what the Supercomputer believes could be in store for Sunderland this season (Picture by FRANK REID)

Supercomputer delivers Sunderland play-off verdict after Norwich win plus Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Millwall update

This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

By Joe Buck
1 hour ago

Sunderland bounced back from three defeats in a row in style this weekend by taking all three points from Carrow Road.

Abdoullah Ba’s first-half strike secured the win for Tony Mowbray’s side to move the Black Cats into 10th place and to within five points of the play-off places.

With a huge game against Sheffield United to come in midweek, can Sunderland continue this momentum and grab two wins over some of their promotion rivals?

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season and see what the supercomputer’s verdict on Sunderland’s play-off chances is.

Do any of these surprise you? Where do you think Sunderland will finish the season? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

Predicted finish: 24th - Predicted points: 41 (-28 GD) - Chances of relegation: 90%

1. 24) Huddersfield Town

Predicted finish: 24th - Predicted points: 41 (-28 GD) - Chances of relegation: 90%

Photo: Andrew Redington

Photo Sales
Predicted finish: 23rd - Predicted points: 42 (-25 GD) - Chances of relegation: 83%

2. 23) Blackpool

Predicted finish: 23rd - Predicted points: 42 (-25 GD) - Chances of relegation: 83%

Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
Predicted finish: 22nd - Predicted points: 43 (-30 GD) - Chances of relegation: 82%

3. 22) Wigan Athletic

Predicted finish: 22nd - Predicted points: 43 (-30 GD) - Chances of relegation: 82%

Photo: Paul Harding

Photo Sales
Predicted finish: 21st - Predicted points: 50 (-16 GD) - Chances of relegation: 19%

4. 21) Cardiff City

Predicted finish: 21st - Predicted points: 50 (-16 GD) - Chances of relegation: 19%

Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
SunderlandMiddlesbroughMillwallSheffield UnitedTony Mowbray