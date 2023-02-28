This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

Away from the Stadium of Light in recent weeks, the Black Cats have tasted back-to-back league defeats to Rotherham United and Coventry City.

These defeats have left Sunderland in 9th place in the league and four points behind Luton Town in 6th, the team that occupy the final play-off position.

It has been a disappointing couple of games for Tony Mowbray’s side, but with a clash against former boss Alex Neil and Stoke City on the horizon, there are hopes they can turn this form around.

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

Do any of these surprise you? Where do you think Sunderland will finish the season? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1 . 24) Huddersfield Town Predicted finish: 24th - Predicted points: 43 (-25 GD) - Chances of relegation: 77% Photo: Andrew Redington Photo Sales

2 . 23) Blackpool Predicted finish: 23rd - Predicted points: 43 (-24 GD) - Chances of relegation: 74% Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

3 . 22) Wigan Athletic Predicted finish: 22nd - Predicted points: 45 (-27 GD) - Chances of relegation: 66% Photo: Paul Harding Photo Sales

4 . 21) Cardiff City Predicted finish: 21st - Predicted points: 49 (-16 GD) - Chances of relegation: 27% Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales