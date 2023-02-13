This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

The Black Cats made it two wins from their last three Championship outings with a late win against Reading at the weekend.

Patrick Roberts’ strike just minutes from time sealed the win for Sunderland as they maintained their assault on the play-off places.

Sunderland sit just one point and one place outside the play-off places, but can Tony Mowbray’s side stay the course? Or are they being predicted to falter as the business end of the season approaches?

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

1 . 24) Huddersfield Town Predicted finish: 24th - Predicted points: 44 (-19 GD) - Chances of relegation: 67%

2 . 23) Blackpool Predicted finish: 23rd - Predicted points: 45 (-22 GD) - Chances of relegation: 60%

3 . 22) Wigan Athletic Predicted finish: 22nd - Predicted points: 46 (-28 GD) - Chances of relegation: 60%

4 . 21) Cardiff City Predicted finish: 21st - Predicted points: 46 (-19 GD) - Chances of relegation: 54%