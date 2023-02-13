Supercomputer delivers intriguing Sunderland, Middlesbrough, West Brom, Watford & Co play-off verdict
This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.
The Black Cats made it two wins from their last three Championship outings with a late win against Reading at the weekend.
Patrick Roberts’ strike just minutes from time sealed the win for Sunderland as they maintained their assault on the play-off places.
Sunderland sit just one point and one place outside the play-off places, but can Tony Mowbray’s side stay the course? Or are they being predicted to falter as the business end of the season approaches?
Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where Sunderland have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.
