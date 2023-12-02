News you can trust since 1873
Jack Clarke playing for Sunderland.
Jack Clarke playing for Sunderland.

'Superb': Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings gallery after Millwall draw - including one 8 and three 4s

Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ 1-1 draw against Millwall at The Den.
By Phil Smith
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 17:26 GMT

Sunderland came from behind to draw 1-1 at Millwall – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats fell a goal down just before half-time when Kevin Nisbet turned Brooke Norton-Cuffy’s cross past goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Sunderland managed to draw level 12 minutes, though, from time when Jack Clarke won and converted a penalty.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at The Den:

The main reason his team were able to get a point in the end. Made two superb stops to deny Bradshaw, one a reflex effort at his near post and one a very good 1-v-1 stop. 8

1. Anthony Patterson - 8

Like most of Sunderland’s defence he looked a little laboured in and out of possession, with a tough week perhaps catching up. Millwall had some big chances. 5

2. Trai Hume - 5

Made one fine challenge to deny Nisbet but was caught out too high up the pitch for the goal. Not quite at his commanding best, but won a lot of headers. Sunderland looked uncertain throughout. 5

3. Dan Ballard - 5

Started well on the ball, playing some excellent switches of play to Clarke. Ultimately there were too many errors across Sunderland’s backline, on an afternoon when they needed their goalkeeper in the end. 5

4. Luke O’Nien - 5

