The Black Cats took a first-half lead after fine strikes from Elliot Embleton and Nathan Broadhead inside the opening 14 minutes.
Yet a disjointed start to the second half saw Shrewsbury draw level after goals from Josh Vela and former Cats defender Tom Flanagan.
Nathan Broadhead then scored a stoppage-time winner when he headed home Jack Clarke's cross.
Our chief SAFC writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each Black Cats player fared at the Stadium of Light:
