'Superb': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Sheffield Wednesday win - including three 9s
Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after The Black Cats’ 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.
By Phil Smith
Published 29th Sep 2023, 22:16 BST
Sunderland comfortably beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 at Hillsborough – but how did each player fare for The Black Cats?
Tony Mowbray’s side took an early lead when Dan Ballard headed home Alex Pritchard’s in-swinging corner in the 5th minute, before Jack Clarke added a second two minutes later.
Clarke then scored again from the penalty spot in the 31st minute following a foul on Mason Burstow in the box.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at Hillsborough:
