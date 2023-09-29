News you can trust since 1873
Jack Clarke playing for Sunderland at Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Frank ReidJack Clarke playing for Sunderland at Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Frank Reid
'Superb': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Sheffield Wednesday win - including three 9s

Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after The Black Cats’ 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.
By Phil Smith
Published 29th Sep 2023, 22:16 BST

Sunderland comfortably beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 at Hillsborough – but how did each player fare for The Black Cats?

Tony Mowbray’s side took an early lead when Dan Ballard headed home Alex Pritchard’s in-swinging corner in the 5th minute, before Jack Clarke added a second two minutes later.

Clarke then scored again from the penalty spot in the 31st minute following a foul on Mason Burstow in the box.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at Hillsborough:

Had next to nothing to do but made a smart stop to deny Paterson when called upon in the early stages of the second half, and one fine block in stoppage time. 7

1. Anthony Patterson - 7

Had next to nothing to do but made a smart stop to deny Paterson when called upon in the early stages of the second half, and one fine block in stoppage time. 7 Photo: Frank Reid

An accomplished showing, combining nicely with Roberts down the right and finding Burstow for the penalty that led to Sunderland’s third. Defensively as robust as we’ve come to expect. 7

2. Trai Hume - 7

An accomplished showing, combining nicely with Roberts down the right and finding Burstow for the penalty that led to Sunderland’s third. Defensively as robust as we’ve come to expect. 7 Photo: Frank Reid

Took his goal very well and it will be a big boost for Sunderland if he can keep contributing. Rarely troubled defensively, and dominant when required. 8

3. Dan Ballard - 8

Took his goal very well and it will be a big boost for Sunderland if he can keep contributing. Rarely troubled defensively, and dominant when required. 8 Photo: Frank Reid

Good in possession and though Wednesday rarely threatened, he was always there to snuff out the danger when they did. 8

4. Luke O’Nien - 8

Good in possession and though Wednesday rarely threatened, he was always there to snuff out the danger when they did. 8 Photo: Frank Reid

