News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Anthony Patterson playing for Sunderland against Rotherham. Photo: Frank ReidAnthony Patterson playing for Sunderland against Rotherham. Photo: Frank Reid
Anthony Patterson playing for Sunderland against Rotherham. Photo: Frank Reid

'Superb': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Rotherham draw - including one 7 and one 4

Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ 1-1 draw against Rotherham at the New York Stadium
By Phil Smith
Published 29th Dec 2023, 22:01 GMT

Sunderland were held to a 1-1 draw against Rotherham at the New York Stadium – but how did each player fare for Michael Beale’s side?

After a goalless first half, the hosts went ahead after an excellent strike from Sam Clucas three minutes after the restart.

Jack Clarke then rescued a point for the Black Cats with a deflected effort in the 73rd minute.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the New York Stadium:

Kept his side level in the first half with two superb saves from Sam Nombe. Nothing he could do about Clucas’ brilliant strike at the start of the second half. 7

1. Anthony Patterson - 7

Kept his side level in the first half with two superb saves from Sam Nombe. Nothing he could do about Clucas’ brilliant strike at the start of the second half. 7 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Defensively was rarely troubled through the contest but was too tentative in possession, with too much of the ball Sunderland had moved between the back four. 5

2. Jenson Seelt - 5

Defensively was rarely troubled through the contest but was too tentative in possession, with too much of the ball Sunderland had moved between the back four. 5 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Defended well in the air from open play and went close with one long-range effort. 6

3. Dan Ballard - 6

Defended well in the air from open play and went close with one long-range effort. 6 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Defended well in the air against Hugill and then Eaves. Didn’t have much in the way of movement in front of him to start attacks. 6

4. Luke O’Nien - 6

Defended well in the air against Hugill and then Eaves. Didn’t have much in the way of movement in front of him to start attacks. 6 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandPhil SmithRotherhamNew York Stadium