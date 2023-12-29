'Superb': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Rotherham draw - including one 7 and one 4
Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ 1-1 draw against Rotherham at the New York Stadium
By Phil Smith
Published 29th Dec 2023, 22:01 GMT
Sunderland were held to a 1-1 draw against Rotherham at the New York Stadium – but how did each player fare for Michael Beale’s side?
After a goalless first half, the hosts went ahead after an excellent strike from Sam Clucas three minutes after the restart.
Jack Clarke then rescued a point for the Black Cats with a deflected effort in the 73rd minute.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the New York Stadium:
1 / 4