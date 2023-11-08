News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland's worst ever transfer signings as picked by fans - including £10m, £8m and £6.75m flops: gallery

The Black Cats have had some shockers over the years in the transfer market.
By James Copley
Published 8th Nov 2023, 19:00 GMT

Every club can have a nightmare in terms of incomings but it seems to have happened at Sunderland more often than not over the years.

Sunderland now seems to have changed tact with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman taking the club in a new direction, with the club focusing on younger players.

The strategy eventually worked in League One as Alex Neil masterminded Sunderland’s return to the Championship before Tony Mowbray stabilised Sunderland as a second-tier club last season.

Here, though, we take a look at some of Sunderland’s worst signings from years gone by:

Jack Rodwell during his days at Sunderland.

1. SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - AUGUST 22: Jack Rodwell of Sunderland is tackled by Andre Ayew of Swansea City during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Swansea City at the Stadium of Light on August 22, 2015 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Jack Rodwell during his days at Sunderland. Photo: Alex Livesey

Signed for a reported £1.6m by Peter Reid, Milton Nunez made just one league appearance for Sunderland.

2. Milton Nunez

Signed for a reported £1.6m by Peter Reid, Milton Nunez made just one league appearance for Sunderland. Photo: Clive Brunskill

His career at the Stadium of Light was a disaster from start to finish.

3. Darron Gibson

His career at the Stadium of Light was a disaster from start to finish. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Bought for £6.75m, making him Sunderland's second most expensive purchase at the time. Only scored four goals during his time at the Stadium of Light.

4. Tore Andre Flo

Bought for £6.75m, making him Sunderland's second most expensive purchase at the time. Only scored four goals during his time at the Stadium of Light. Photo: Michael Steele

