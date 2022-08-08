Sunderland's victory over Bristol City discussed by Echo writers James Copley and Joe Nicholson - The Roar Podcast

We’re back with another edition of The Roar Podcast after Sunderland’s win against Bristol City last weekend.

By James Copley
Monday, 8th August 2022, 4:45 pm

Sunderland took the lead inside four minutes when debutant Ellis Simms, on loan from Everton, opened the scoring.

The hosts drew level six minutes later through Andi Weimann, before Chris Martin put the Robins ahead.

Simms then added a second, allowing Ross Stewart to head home the winner 18 minutes from time.

Sunderland will now prepare for this week’s trip to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup, with the Black Cats set to face QPR in their next Championship fixture.

