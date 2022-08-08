Sunderland took the lead inside four minutes when debutant Ellis Simms, on loan from Everton, opened the scoring.
The hosts drew level six minutes later through Andi Weimann, before Chris Martin put the Robins ahead.
Simms then added a second, allowing Ross Stewart to head home the winner 18 minutes from time.
Most Popular
-
1
The stunning £975m market values of Championship squads this season and where Sunderland rank alongside Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and co
-
2
Sunderland favourites to sign Nathan Broadhead with new Everton contract unlikely
-
3
Sunderland AFC transfer gossip: Aiden McGeady urges Celtic's James McCarthy to join Alex Neil on Wearside
-
4
Sunderland AFC transfer news: Black Cats suffer blow in pursuit of forward, Burnley closing in on Liverpool youngster
-
5
David Moyes explains West Ham transfer decision that benefitted Sunderland
Sunderland will now prepare for this week’s trip to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup, with the Black Cats set to face QPR in their next Championship fixture.
Just search ‘The Roar – Sunderland Echo’ wherever you listen to your podcasts or follow one of the links below.
If video is your thing, you can also watch the podcast on Dailymotion at the top of this article. Please like subscribe and share if you enjoy!