At 5pm on Friday, Harrogate informed Sunderland that spectators would no longer be able to attend Saturday’s fixture, which will kick-off at 3pm.

The match will now be streamed live by SAFC, and supporters who purchased tickets will receive a full refund.

A Sunderland statement said: “SAFC understands that supporters will be extremely disappointed by this news and its last-minute nature, with many fans incurring considerable personal expense to put travel plans in place.

The EnviroVent Stadium in Harrogate.

“We share this disappointment and will work closely with HTFC to ensure that all ticket holders receive a full refund as soon as possible.

“Following today’s update stating that supporters would no longer be permitted to attend the fixture, SAFC has taken the decision to stream the fixture on the SAFSee platform free of charge.

“Supporters who have already purchased a streaming pass will also receive a full refund.”

