Sunderland have reportedly already come to terms with the notion that Jack Clarke may leave the Stadium of Light this summer. Clarke has been the Black Cats' most eye-catching performer this season, with his goals helping to carry Sunderland into the Championship play-off picture.

The former Leeds United academy graduate has bagged 15 goals this season, a total just three players have bettered, and that form saw him linked away heavily over the January transfer window. Sunderland managed to keep hold of the 23-year-old, despite the likes of Lazio, West Ham United, Burnley and Crystal Palace being linked with the former seeing offers turned down for his services.

However, according to Football Insider, the club are not quite as confident of being able to repeat the feat in summer with the report claiming the club are braced for a huge battle to keep hold of their brightest talent. It is suggested that alongside the likes of West Ham and Brentford, a host of other unnamed top flight clubs have Clarke on their list of potential summer targets.

As such, there's a strong chance that Sunderland's resolve could be tested before next season gets underway. Of course, Clarke's future may well depend on Sunderland's fortunes this time around with promotion through the play-offs likely to give the Wearside outfit more control over his immediate future.

The winger still has two seasons left to run on his current contract with the club having penned a four-year deal when he made his loan from Tottenham Hotspur permanent in July 2022. In that time he has made 85 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats, scoring 26 goals.