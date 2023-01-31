The arrival of talented midfielder Jay Matete had been announced hours before as, temporarily, fans began to look forward with optimism following that harrowing defeat to Bolton Wanderers.

This deadline day is just as significant all the same. Though there is as of yet no official confirmation, Ross Stewart is expected to be facing a long absence with an achilles problem and so Sunderland are back to having just one recognised striker.

Adding reinforcements in an area of the pitch where they have long been too light will be the key storyline of the day. The return of Ellis Simms would be the best solution for all parties, but it looks dependent on whether Everton can provide their new manager Sean Dyche attacking reinforcements in enough time to sanction a departure.

Everton defender Joe Anderson

Sunderland quite simply have to be pursuing other avenues to ensure that they have the depth they need to sustain their push for the top six, even if there may be no pressure from above to secure a play-off place this season.

Many hope for two striking additions, and while Sunderland were looking at the start of the window to add a young prospect on a permanent deal to supplement their ranks they have not as of yet been successful. One strong target, Andras Nemeth, instead opted to sign for Hamburg.

There will be confirmation at some stage that Sunderland have signed the young Everton defender Joe Anderson, a versatile and talented operator who has been unable to break through to the first team at Goodison Park. The deal would be similar to many the club have done over the last 18 months, adding a player for a modest initial fee with incentives for the Premier League club should they go on to make the move a success.

The addition of Anderson further increases the competition for places in defensive positions and would likely mean Sunderland allow Bailey Wright to pursue an exit, should he want to. Mowbray has told the Australian he faces a fight for his place, and would accept his decision to find more regular starts elsewhere.

Hibernian and Portsmouth were two of the clubs who had made it very clear they would be interested in signing Wright, but sources close to both clubs have said they were left with the impression that the defender's preference is to stay on Wearside and fight for his place. Things could of course change quickly, and there has been some Championship interest which might change the picture.

The final storyline to look out for is whether Sunderland are able to land a holding midfielder.

Pierre Ekwah made a steady debut at Craven Cottage and impressed Tony Mowbray but with Corry Evans out for the rest of the season, the head coach would like a player comfortable playing as a six and who perhaps has more experience than his talented but youthful options at present.