Sunderland players against Burnley

Sunderland's top 13 most saleable transfer assets as window approaches - according to simulation: photo gallery

The new Football Manager 2023 is out – and the world’s most popular simulator has dished out some interesting market values on Sunderland players.

By James Copley
4 minutes ago

Football fans can delve into unrivalled depth and detail in FM 2023 as you take charge at your club. Join the elite by writing your own headlines, earning the love of the fans and dominating the competition. It's not just about picking tactics or crafting a team.

Here, though, we take a look at Football Manager 2023’s individual market valuations of the top 13 players in Sunderland’s squad:

1. Aji Alese

Aji Alese is valued at £700k according to the latest Football Manager 2023 estimates.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Corry Evans

Corry Evans is valued at £1million according to the latest Football Manager 2023 estimates.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Alex Pritchard

Alex Pritchard is valued at £1.1million according to the latest Football Manager 2023 estimates.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Dan Neil

Dan Neil is valued at £1.8million according to the latest Football Manager 2023 estimates.

Photo: Frank Reid

