Sunderland have sold over 40,000 tickets for the opening game of 2023-24 campaign against Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light on Sunday August 6.

Season tickets went back on a month ago, following the club’s early bird offer, with 41,134 seats made available for the Ipswich Town game in total.

As of 11am on Sunday, August 6, the club had sold 40,136 for the Ipswich Town game as they prepare for a second consecutive year in the Championship. That means that 97.57 per cent of tickets made available have in the home end have been sold.

With corporate tickets and away supporter numbers not included in the 40,136 figure, the Stadium of Light is likely set to welcome over 42,000 fans to Wearside over the weekend.