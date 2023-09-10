News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Sunderland’s stunning average Championship attendance compared to Leeds United, Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough and more - gallery

Sunderland fans were treated to a five-goal hammering before the international break

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 10th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST

After a frustrating 2-1 loss against Ipswich Town to start the Championship season, Sunderland have recorded back-to-back wins at the Stadium of Light to go into the international break on a high.

Sunderland are one of the best-supported teams in the second tier, with Tony Mowbray’s side claiming a 2-1 win over Rotherham United last month and producing a 5-0 hammering of Southampton last weekend ahead of the international break.

If the Black Cats want to replicate last season’s feat of reaching the play-offs, they will need to continue to pick up plenty of wins on home soil. Mowbray’s side face consecutive away games at the conclusion of the international break, with trips to QPR and Blackburn awaiting.

Sunderland return to home soil against Cardiff City on September 24. Here’s how their average home attendance compares to the rest of the division...

Average attendance: 11,087

1. 24th: Rotherham United

Average attendance: 11,087

Photo Sales
Average attendance:15,342

2. 23rd: Blackburn Rovers

Average attendance:15,342

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 16,302

3. 22nd: Plymouth Argyle

Average attendance: 16,302

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 16,790

4. 21st: QPR

Average attendance: 16,790

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Tony MowbraySunderlandStadium of LightIpswich TownRotherham United