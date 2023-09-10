After a frustrating 2-1 loss against Ipswich Town to start the Championship season, Sunderland have recorded back-to-back wins at the Stadium of Light to go into the international break on a high.

Sunderland are one of the best-supported teams in the second tier, with Tony Mowbray’s side claiming a 2-1 win over Rotherham United last month and producing a 5-0 hammering of Southampton last weekend ahead of the international break.

If the Black Cats want to replicate last season’s feat of reaching the play-offs, they will need to continue to pick up plenty of wins on home soil. Mowbray’s side face consecutive away games at the conclusion of the international break, with trips to QPR and Blackburn awaiting.

Sunderland return to home soil against Cardiff City on September 24. Here’s how their average home attendance compares to the rest of the division...

