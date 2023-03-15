Sunderland have two crucial games coming up at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats host Sheffield United and Luton Town on Wednesday and Saturday respectively in games that could go a long way in shaping their season.

Their 1-0 win over Norwich City reignited their play-off ambitions and with these crucial games to come, this week could prove to be a pivotal time in Sunderland’s season.

If they are to make good on their early season play-off promise and finish in the top six, then they will hope to make the Stadium of Light a fortress between now and the end of the season.

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the top league attendances in England so far this season to see where Sunderland rank.

1 . Middlesbrough Average league attendance at the Riverside this season = 25,342 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2 . Ipswich Town Average league attendance at Portman Road this season = 25,625 Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

3 . Norwich City Average league attendance at Carrow Road this season = 26,642 Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

4 . Derby County Average league attendance at Pride Park this season = 26,886 Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales