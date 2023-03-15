News you can trust since 1873
This is where Sunderland's attendances this season rank across the country (Picture by FRANK REID)
Sunderland's stunning attendances compared with Leeds, Everton & Co ahead of Sheffield United clash - fan photo gallery

Sunderland have two crucial games coming up at the Stadium of Light.

By Joe Buck
Published 15th Mar 2023, 10:00 GMT

The Black Cats host Sheffield United and Luton Town on Wednesday and Saturday respectively in games that could go a long way in shaping their season.

Their 1-0 win over Norwich City reignited their play-off ambitions and with these crucial games to come, this week could prove to be a pivotal time in Sunderland’s season.

If they are to make good on their early season play-off promise and finish in the top six, then they will hope to make the Stadium of Light a fortress between now and the end of the season.

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the top league attendances in England so far this season to see where Sunderland rank.

Average league attendance at the Riverside this season = 25,342

1. Middlesbrough

Average league attendance at the Riverside this season = 25,342 Photo: George Wood

Average league attendance at Portman Road this season = 25,625

2. Ipswich Town

Average league attendance at Portman Road this season = 25,625 Photo: Stephen Pond

Average league attendance at Carrow Road this season = 26,642

3. Norwich City

Average league attendance at Carrow Road this season = 26,642 Photo: Stephen Pond

Average league attendance at Pride Park this season = 26,886

4. Derby County

Average league attendance at Pride Park this season = 26,886 Photo: Naomi Baker

