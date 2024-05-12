Sunderland’s stunning 59,822 away following compared to Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Stoke City

By James Copley
Published 12th May 2024, 09:30 BST
Updated 12th May 2024, 14:24 BST

Sunderland fans are famed for their travelling support - here’s how the Black Cats’ numbers compare to their Championship rivals...

Sunderland’s support over recent seasons has remained strong despite some serious disappointment over the years.

Wearsiders backed their club during the dark days of double relegation from the Premier League to League One - and then throughout the club's torrid four-season stay in the third tier.

However, with Sunderland now back in the Championship, how does their away following compare to other clubs in the Championship during the 2023-24 season? Here, we take a look courtesy of The 72, who have pulled the figures together:

The Millers took a total of 17,082 supporters across their 23 away games during the 2023-24 Championship season. That works out as an average of 743.

1. Rotherham United

The Swans took a total of 21,302 supporters across their 23 away games during the 2023-24 Championship season. That works out as an average of 926.

2. Swansea City

Millwall took a total of 25,542 supporters across their 23 away games during the 2023-24 Championship season. That works out as an average of 1,111.

3. Millwall

The Terriers took a total of 26,792 supporters across their 23 away games during the 2023-24 Championship season. That works out as an average of 1,165.

4. Huddersfield Town

