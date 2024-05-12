Sunderland’s support over recent seasons has remained strong despite some serious disappointment over the years.
Wearsiders backed their club during the dark days of double relegation from the Premier League to League One - and then throughout the club's torrid four-season stay in the third tier.
However, with Sunderland now back in the Championship, how does their away following compare to other clubs in the Championship during the 2023-24 season? Here, we take a look courtesy of The 72, who have pulled the figures together:
1. Rotherham United
The Millers took a total of 17,082 supporters across their 23 away games during the 2023-24 Championship season. That works out as an average of 743.
2. Swansea City
The Swans took a total of 21,302 supporters across their 23 away games during the 2023-24 Championship season. That works out as an average of 926.
3. Millwall
Millwall took a total of 25,542 supporters across their 23 away games during the 2023-24 Championship season. That works out as an average of 1,111.
4. Huddersfield Town
The Terriers took a total of 26,792 supporters across their 23 away games during the 2023-24 Championship season. That works out as an average of 1,165.
