Sunderland’s stunning 38,500+ attendances compared with Leeds, Everton, Middlesbrough & Co - fan photo gallery

Sunderland have sold over 32,000 season tickets ahead of the 2023/24 season.

By Joe Buck
Published 10th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST

The Black Cats, who finished in a play-off place under Tony Mowbray last season, will be hoping to improve on their brilliant campaign last year.

And to do that, they will want to make the Stadium of Light into a fortress and improve on their record which saw them pick up 30 points from 23 home games last term.

As always, Mowbray’s side will be roared on by fantastic crowds on Wearside next term - but how do attendances at the Stadium of Light compare to the biggest crowds in English football?

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the top league attendances in England last season to see where Sunderland ranked.

Do any of these figures surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

Average league attendance at Selhurst Park last season = 25,342

1. Crystal Palace

Average league attendance at Selhurst Park last season = 25,342

Average league attendance at Hillsborough last season = 25,378

2. Sheffield Wednesday

Average league attendance at Hillsborough last season = 25,378

Average league attendance at Portman Road last season = 26,184

3. Ipswich Town

Average league attendance at Portman Road last season = 26,184

Average league attendance at the Riverside last season = 26,012

4. Middlesbrough

Average league attendance at the Riverside last season = 26,012

