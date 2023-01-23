Attendances at the Stadium of Light this season rank among the very biggest in the country.

42,584 fans were in attendance on Sunday as Sunderland defeated local rivals Middlesbrough 2-0, a win that moved the Black Cats into 9th place in the league.

Helped by Dael Fry’s red card just minutes into the second-half, Ross Stewart’s opener gave Tony Mowbray’s side the lead before Amad Diallo’s strike ten minutes from time sent the majority of fans inside the Stadium of Light wild.

The win was Sunderland’s fifth league win in-front of their own fans this season. The Black Cats now face back-to-back trips to London before a clash with Reading at home on February 11.

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the top attendances in England so far this season to see where Sunderland rank.

Do any of these figures surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light. Sunderland AFC 2-0 Middlesbrough FC Sky Bet EFL Championship, Stadium of Light 22-01-2023. Picture by FRANK REID This is where Sunderland's attendances at the Stadium of Light rank across the country (Picture by FRANK REID) Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Manchester United Average league attendance at Old Trafford this season = 74,176 Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

3. West Ham Average league attendance at the London Stadium this season = 62,451 Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

4. Tottenham Hotspur Average league attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season = 61,665 Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales