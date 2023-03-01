News you can trust since 1873
This is where Sunderland's attendances this season rank across the country (Picture by FRANK REID)

Sunderland’s stunning 38,000+ attendances compared with Leeds, Everton, Wolves & Co - fan photo gallery

Attendances at the Stadium of Light this season rank among the very biggest in the country.

By Joe Buck
2 minutes ago

The Black Cats have suffered back-to-back defeats away from the Stadium of Light, slightly denting their play-off ambitions.

However, they return to Wearside this weekend to face Alex Neil’s Stoke City in what will be the first time they have come up against their former manager since he switched the Stadium of Light for the Bet 365 Stadium back in August.

If Sunderland are to make good on their play-off promise, then they will hope to make the Stadium of Light a fortress between now and the end of the season.

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the top league attendances in England so far this season to see where Sunderland rank.

Do any of these figures surprise you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. Middlesbrough

Average league attendance at the Riverside this season = 25,249

2. Ipswich Town

Average league attendance at Portman Road this season = 25,864

3. Norwich City

Average league attendance at Carrow Road this season = 26,643

4. Derby County

Average league attendance at Pride Park this season = 27,022

