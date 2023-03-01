Attendances at the Stadium of Light this season rank among the very biggest in the country.

The Black Cats have suffered back-to-back defeats away from the Stadium of Light, slightly denting their play-off ambitions.

However, they return to Wearside this weekend to face Alex Neil’s Stoke City in what will be the first time they have come up against their former manager since he switched the Stadium of Light for the Bet 365 Stadium back in August.

If Sunderland are to make good on their play-off promise, then they will hope to make the Stadium of Light a fortress between now and the end of the season.

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at the top league attendances in England so far this season to see where Sunderland rank.

1 . Middlesbrough Average league attendance at the Riverside this season = 25,249 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2 . Ipswich Town Average league attendance at Portman Road this season = 25,864 Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

3 . Norwich City Average league attendance at Carrow Road this season = 26,643 Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

4 . Derby County Average league attendance at Pride Park this season = 27,022 Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales