Sunderland’s stunning 38,000+ attendances compared with Sheffield United, Norwich, West Brom & Co: fan gallery

Sunderland host Luton Town in the first-leg of their Championship play-off semi-final on Saturday evening.

By Joe Buck
Published 13th May 2023, 09:27 BST

The Black Cats are just three games away from a potential return to the Premier League and will be roared on by a huge crowd against the Hatters on Saturday.

This is something that Tony Mowbray’s side have become accustomed to at home this season.

Ahead of Sunderland’s play-off clash with Luton Town, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at how attendances at the Stadium of Light this season compared to the rest of the Championship.

Average league home attendance this season = 9,854

1. Luton Town

Average league home attendance this season = 9,854

Average league home attendance this season = 10,515

2. Rotherham United

Average league home attendance this season = 10,515

Average league home attendance this season = 11,621

3. Blackpool

Average league home attendance this season = 11,621

Average league home attendance this season = 12,070

4. Wigan Athletic

Average league home attendance this season = 12,070

