Sunderland host Luton Town in the first-leg of their Championship play-off semi-final on Saturday evening.

The Black Cats are just three games away from a potential return to the Premier League and will be roared on by a huge crowd against the Hatters on Saturday.

This is something that Tony Mowbray’s side have become accustomed to at home this season.

Ahead of Sunderland’s play-off clash with Luton Town, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we take a look at how attendances at the Stadium of Light this season compared to the rest of the Championship.

1 . Luton Town Average league home attendance this season = 9,854

2 . Rotherham United Average league home attendance this season = 10,515

3 . Blackpool Average league home attendance this season = 11,621

4 . Wigan Athletic Average league home attendance this season = 12,070

