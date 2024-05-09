1 . ANTHONY PATTERSON

If Patterson stays then there is little doubt that he will start the campaign as number one, despite being dropped for the final day. Statistically compares well to his peers in the division and his general consistency for his age is excellent. There may well be offers for him this summer - his homegrown status, experience and potential mark him out as a strong contender for the top clubs looking for a new number two this summer. Would that be tempting to him at this stage? With a strong development plan and some guarantees of game time, possibly. But he’s happy at Sunderland and under a long-term contract, so there’s no panic at this stage. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo