Sunderland have started their summer rebuilding this week ahead of the appointment of a new head coach, with recruitment meetings taking place at the Academy of Light.
The Black Cats have also been holding meetings with players individually ahead of their summer break, reflecting on the campaign gone, establishing programmes for the off-season and outlining areas of potential improvement when they return in late June.
Clarity has also been given to players out of contract this summer, and it’s understood that both Corry Evans and Bradley Dack will leave the club when their deals expire. The club’s loanees will also return to their parent clubs, though Sunderland do have an option to sign Callum Styles permanently - a decision which has not yet been taken.
After a deeply disappointing end to the campaign it leaves a lot of work to be done over the summer window. With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the strongest squad under contract for next season as things stand and some of the recruitment priorities it underlines.
Though Sunderland finished the season regularly playing in a back five, we’ve reverted to the more familiar 4-2-3-1 system that you expect the club will look to as they try and get the Black Cats back on the front foot and entertaining the fans.
1. ANTHONY PATTERSON
If Patterson stays then there is little doubt that he will start the campaign as number one, despite being dropped for the final day. Statistically compares well to his peers in the division and his general consistency for his age is excellent. There may well be offers for him this summer - his homegrown status, experience and potential mark him out as a strong contender for the top clubs looking for a new number two this summer. Would that be tempting to him at this stage? With a strong development plan and some guarantees of game time, possibly. But he’s happy at Sunderland and under a long-term contract, so there’s no panic at this stage. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
2. RB: TRAI HUME
Another who could yield top-tier bids this summer but who is under a long-term contract and would therefore demand a huge fee. Has had an excellent campaign, making well over 50 appearances. After a chance to rest over the summer you’d expect him to be a pillar of the team this season. One of the league’s best defenders and though there were promising signs in his first two starts, Timothee Pembele hasn’t yet looked like pushing for his place in the team. Photo: Getty Images
3. CB: Dan Ballard
As with Hume, might attract big offers this summer but if not will be one of the first names on the teamsheet for the new campaign. Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB: LUKE O'NIEN
Though O’Nien’s place at the heart of the defence was the subject of much debate at the start of the campaign, his partnership with Ballard was one of the few areas of stability on the pitch by the end of the season. Sunderland may well look to add more competition over the summer given the extent of Jenson Seelt’s injury but O’Nien will take some dislodging given his quality in possession. In the absence of Corry Evans he is also currently the frontrunner to be named club captain. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.