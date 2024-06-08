Sunderland will be looking to strengthen their squad during this summer’s transfer window – but what does their strongest team look like as things stand?

The Black Cats have announced some first-team and academy players will leave Wearside when their contracts expire this month – including Corry Evans and Bradley Dack. Callum Styles is also set to return to parent club Barnsley following a loan spell at the Stadium of Light, yet Sunderland do have an option to sign the 24-year-old permanently.

Several players are set to return for pre-season following injury setbacks, yet Jenson Seelt and Niall Huggins aren’t expected to play again this year. This is what Sunderland’s strongest starting XI and bench could look like ahead of pre-season and the summer transfer window.

1 . GK: Anthony Patterson Patterson had started 112 consecutive league matches for Sunderland (including play-offs) before being rested against Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the 2023/24 season. While there has been interest from Premier League clubs, the 24-year-old looks set to stay on Wearside after signing a new long-term contract last year. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . RB: Trai Hume After a breakthrough 2022/23 season, Hume started 45 of Sunderland’s 46 league games last term. The 22-year-old is proving to be an excellent signing after joining the Black Cats from Northern Irish club Linfield in 2022. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . CB: Luke O’Nien At 29, O’Nien is the oldest player in Sunderland’s young squad. Following Corry Evans’ departure, the defender will continue to captain the side as he approaches his seventh season on Wearside. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales