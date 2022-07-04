Loading...
Sunderland players celebrate Ross Stewart's goal at Wembley Stadium.

Sunderland's strongest starting XI following Daniel Ballard’s arrival from Arsenal plus new contracts

Sunderland are less than a month away from the new Championship season – with the Black Cats still looking to strengthen in multiple positions ahead of the new campaign.

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 4th July 2022, 12:22 pm

Centre-back Daniel Ballard has joined the club from Arsenal and will be hoping to make an immediate impact after impressing while on loan at Millwall last season.

The Black Cats have also been able to agree new deals with Bailey Wright, Patrick Roberts and Lynden Gooch, after their previous contracts expired.

So what's Alex Neil's strongest side as it stands?

We take a closer look...

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

After an impressive end to the 2021/22 season, the 22-year-old academy graduate will hope to start the new campaign as Sunderland's No 1. The Black Cats will need to bring in someone to challenge Patterson, though. Preferably it'll be someone with Championship experience.

2. RB: Carl Winchester

Neil has said he sees the Northern Irishman as a right-sided defender, while Winchester, 29, was one of the club's most consistent performers during the 2021/22 season. Still, the Black Cats will be looking to strengthen in the full-back areas.

3. CB: Daniel Ballard

Sunderland's new signing isn't guaranteed a starting place (after Bailey Wright and Danny Batth formed a robust partnership at the end of last season), yet he arrives on Wearside with Championship experience and lots of potential to improve. The 22-year-old impressed during a loan spell at Millwall during the last campaign, when he made 31 second-tier appearances.

4. CB: Bailey Wright

The Australian centre-back, 29, started every game following Neil's arrival in February and was a key player under the Scot. Wright's performances earned him a new two-year deal on Wearside, after he helped Australia qualify for this year's World Cup.

