Ross Stewart playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDRoss Stewart playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Sunderland's strongest starting XI and bench ahead of summer transfer window: Photo gallery

Is this Sunderland’s strongest XI and bench who could be available for their first Championship fixture of the 2023/24 season at the start of August?
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

Sunderland will be looking to strengthen their squad in the transfer market this summer - but what do their options look like ahead of the window?

The Black Cats have seen loanees Joe Gelhardt, Amad and Edouard Michut return to their parent clubs following the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Some players may also leave Sunderland, on loan or permanently, in the coming months.

Here’s a look at what the club’s strongest starting XI and bench could look like as things stand - only including players who are expected to be available when the season kicks off in August.

The 23-year-old started every Championship fixture for Sunderland during the 2022/23 season and is reportedly attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The 23-year-old started every Championship fixture for Sunderland during the 2022/23 season and is reportedly attracting interest from Premier League clubs. Photo: Martin Swinney

After starting the season on the fringes of the squad, the 21-year-old has become a key player for Sunderland this year.

2. RB: Trai Hume

After starting the season on the fringes of the squad, the 21-year-old has become a key player for Sunderland this year. Photo: Frank Reid

While he missed the end of the season with a knee injury, the 32-year-old was the Sunderland Supporters’ Player of the Year for the 2022/23 campaign.

3. CB: Danny Batth

While he missed the end of the season with a knee injury, the 32-year-old was the Sunderland Supporters’ Player of the Year for the 2022/23 campaign. Photo: Frank Reid

Despite missing parts of the season due to injuries, the 23-year-old still produced some impressive performances in the heart of Sunderland’s defence.

4. CB: Dan Ballard

Despite missing parts of the season due to injuries, the 23-year-old still produced some impressive performances in the heart of Sunderland’s defence. Photo: Frank Reid

