Dan Neil playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Sunderland's strongest starting XI and bench after the transfer window - including new signings: Gallery

Sunderland’s strongest XI and bench following the end of the summer transfer window.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 08:00 BST

The transfer window has closed after a busy deadline day for Sunderland.

The Black Cats signed four new players on the final day of the window, taking their total arrivals to 11 this summer.

Ross Stewart and Lynden Gooch also left the club on deadline day, while Elliot Embleton was allowed to join Derby on loan.

Here’s what Sunderland’s strongest starting XI and bench could look like now the window has closed - excluding players who are unavailable with longer-term injuries.

Despite interest from Premier League clubs, the 23-year-old remains Sunderland’s first-choice goalkeeper and has three years left on his contract.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Despite interest from Premier League clubs, the 23-year-old remains Sunderland’s first-choice goalkeeper and has three years left on his contract. Photo: Frank Reid

After an impressive end to last season, Hume, 21, signed a new deal at Sunderland earlier this summer which will run until the summer of 2027.

2. RB: Trai Hume

After an impressive end to last season, Hume, 21, signed a new deal at Sunderland earlier this summer which will run until the summer of 2027. Photo: Frank Reid

Ballard, 23, was also attracting interest from Premier League clubs but signed a new deal at Sunderland in August, meaning he has four years left on his deal.

3. CB: Dan Ballard

Ballard, 23, was also attracting interest from Premier League clubs but signed a new deal at Sunderland in August, meaning he has four years left on his deal. Photo: Frank Reid

The 28-year-old is into his sixth season at Sunderland and remains a key player after signing a new three-year deal earlier this summer.

4. CB: Luke O’Nien

The 28-year-old is into his sixth season at Sunderland and remains a key player after signing a new three-year deal earlier this summer. Photo: Frank Reid

