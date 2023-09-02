Sunderland's strongest starting XI and bench after the transfer window - including new signings: Gallery
Sunderland’s strongest XI and bench following the end of the summer transfer window.
The transfer window has closed after a busy deadline day for Sunderland.
The Black Cats signed four new players on the final day of the window, taking their total arrivals to 11 this summer.
Ross Stewart and Lynden Gooch also left the club on deadline day, while Elliot Embleton was allowed to join Derby on loan.
Here’s what Sunderland’s strongest starting XI and bench could look like now the window has closed - excluding players who are unavailable with longer-term injuries.
