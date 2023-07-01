News you can trust since 1873
Jack Clarke celebrates after scoring for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDJack Clarke celebrates after scoring for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Jack Clarke celebrates after scoring for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Sunderland's strongest starting XI and bench after summer signings - with competition for places: Gallery

Is this Sunderland’s strongest XI and bench when everyone is fit and available?
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 1st Jul 2023, 14:00 BST

Sunderland have moved quickly to strengthen their squad during this summer’s transfer market - with four new signings arriving at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats will still be looking to bolster their options before the end of the window in September, but what does their strongest XI look like at this stage.

Some players are not expected to be fit for the start of the new campaign, including club captain Corry Evans.

Still, we’ve put together what we think could be the Black Cats’ strongest XI and bench when everyone is available.

Championship clubs will also be allowed to name nine substitutes in their matchday squad for the upcoming campaign - a new rule change for the 2023/24 season.

The 23-year-old started every Championship fixture for Sunderland during the 2022/23 season and has attracted interest from Premier League clubs.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The 23-year-old started every Championship fixture for Sunderland during the 2022/23 season and has attracted interest from Premier League clubs. Photo: Martin Swinney

After starting the season on the fringes of the squad, the 21-year-old has become a key player for Sunderland and signed a new deal this summer.

2. RB: Trai Hume

After starting the season on the fringes of the squad, the 21-year-old has become a key player for Sunderland and signed a new deal this summer. Photo: Frank Reid

While he missed the end of the season with a knee injury, the 32-year-old was the Sunderland Supporters’ Player of the Year for the 2022/23 campaign. There will be more competition at centre-back following the arrivals of Jenson Seelt and Nectarios Triantis.

3. CB: Danny Batth

While he missed the end of the season with a knee injury, the 32-year-old was the Sunderland Supporters’ Player of the Year for the 2022/23 campaign. There will be more competition at centre-back following the arrivals of Jenson Seelt and Nectarios Triantis. Photo: Frank Reid

Despite missing parts of the season due to injuries, the 23-year-old still produced some impressive performances in the heart of Sunderland’s defence last term.

4. CB: Dan Ballard

Despite missing parts of the season due to injuries, the 23-year-old still produced some impressive performances in the heart of Sunderland’s defence last term. Photo: Frank Reid

