Is this Sunderland’s strongest XI and bench when everyone is fit and available?

Sunderland have moved quickly to strengthen their squad during this summer’s transfer market - with four new signings arriving at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats will still be looking to bolster their options before the end of the window in September, but what does their strongest XI look like at this stage.

Some players are not expected to be fit for the start of the new campaign, including club captain Corry Evans.

Still, we’ve put together what we think could be the Black Cats’ strongest XI and bench when everyone is available.

Championship clubs will also be allowed to name nine substitutes in their matchday squad for the upcoming campaign - a new rule change for the 2023/24 season.

GK: Anthony Patterson The 23-year-old started every Championship fixture for Sunderland during the 2022/23 season and has attracted interest from Premier League clubs.

RB: Trai Hume After starting the season on the fringes of the squad, the 21-year-old has become a key player for Sunderland and signed a new deal this summer.

CB: Danny Batth While he missed the end of the season with a knee injury, the 32-year-old was the Sunderland Supporters' Player of the Year for the 2022/23 campaign. There will be more competition at centre-back following the arrivals of Jenson Seelt and Nectarios Triantis.

CB: Dan Ballard Despite missing parts of the season due to injuries, the 23-year-old still produced some impressive performances in the heart of Sunderland's defence last term.