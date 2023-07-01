Sunderland's strongest starting XI and bench after summer signings - with competition for places: Gallery
Sunderland have moved quickly to strengthen their squad during this summer’s transfer market - with four new signings arriving at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats will still be looking to bolster their options before the end of the window in September, but what does their strongest XI look like at this stage.
Some players are not expected to be fit for the start of the new campaign, including club captain Corry Evans.
Still, we’ve put together what we think could be the Black Cats’ strongest XI and bench when everyone is available.
Championship clubs will also be allowed to name nine substitutes in their matchday squad for the upcoming campaign - a new rule change for the 2023/24 season.