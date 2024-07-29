Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The £17million Kylian Mbappé fronted takeover deal could have implications for Sunderland’s transfer hopes

Real Madrid’s star Kylian Mbappé has reportedly acquired a majority stake in Ligue 2 side Stade Malherbe Caen.

According to a report from Le Parisien, having now returned from the European Championships in Germany, the French attacker has purchased a stake in the club after it had run into financial difficulties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old France captain has reportedly paid €20million (approximately £17million) to take majority control of the Normandy-based side. Mbappe looks likely to become the new owner of the club alongside Pierre-Antoine Capton, who acts as president of the club’s supervisory board.

Mbappe will become one of the youngest owners of a professional club in European football alongside Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, who is 27. The deal for Mbappé to take over Caen could also have a knock-on impact on the Black Cats.

Reports in France have suggested that the family of Mbappé are holding up Alexandre Mendy’s move to Sunderland. The Mbappé family reportedly want to speak to the striker to convince him to stay.

Mendy scored 22 goals in 37 league appearances for Caen in Ligue 2 and netted 19 goals in the same division during the previous campaign. The striker joined Caen from Bordeaux in 2020 and has played in France his whole career after coming through the ranks at Nice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad