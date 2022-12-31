Sunderland’s starting XI in five years time - according to Football Manager 2023: photo gallery
What could Sunderland’s starting XI look like in five years time?
As the old saying goes, a week is a long time in football. So imagine what can happen in five years.
Cast your minds back five years ago and Sunderland were in the middle of a disastrous Championship campaign - one that would ultimately end up in relegation to League One.
Owners, managers and players have changed at the Stadium of Light since then as Sunderland, with Tony Mowbray in charge, now look up the Championship table, rather than over their shoulders like they did in that fateful campaign.
But what could life look like on Wearside five years from now? To gauge this, we’ve taken to Football Manager 23 to see what they believe is in store for the Black Cats at the end of the 2026/27 season.
Here, we take a look at what Sunderland’s team in five years time could look like - according to Football Manager 23.